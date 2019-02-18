Two-Minute Silence For Soldiers Killed In Pulwama At American DJ Marshmello's Show

Marshmello performed in Pune on Sunday (courtesy marshmellomusic)

American electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello observed a two-minute silence for over 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, before he began his concert at the Vh1 Supersonic 2019 in Pune on Sunday. With the Indian flag projected in the background, DJ Marshmello said: "Two-minutes silence for the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a terrorist attack."

On Thursday, over 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) soldiers were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist drove up a car carrying 60 kg of RDX explosives next to a security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and triggered the explosives in what is one of the state's worst attacks in decades.

A day after the attack, DJ Marshmello had tweeted his condolences for "those affected by the Pulwama attack".

My prayers go out to those affected by the Pulwama attack. — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) February 15, 2019

Many in the audience joined the American DJ in paying tribute to the CRPF jawans at Vh1 Supersonic 2019 in Pune on Sunday.

"So many artistes performed at the festival, but it was only Marshmello, who remembered the jawans. I respect him even more now," a fan told IANS after the show that brought down the curtain on the two-day festival.

After the show, he thanked the audience by saying: "Thank you guys so much for making it so special. I'll see you next time."

The festival also had artistes like Jaden Smith, Bonobo, Anik Khan, Prateek Kuhad, Rudimental and Two Door Cinema Club.