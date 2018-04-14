Twitter Hails Priyanka Chopra's Blink-And-Miss Appearance In A Kid Like Jake Trailer

Priyanka Chopra in a still from A Kid Like Jake trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights A Kid Like Jake is Priyanka's second Hollywood film She made her debut with last year's Baywatch A Kid Like Jake releases in June

A kid like Jake's trailer looks really good! Jim Parson Claire Danes @priyankachopra making us proud! — Mohit Balany (@mohitbalany) April 13, 2018

I love the trailer. This is the kind of movie I love to watch. Be it a small role, it's gonna be a huge for PC. #AKidLikeJake — CHOPRA (@PCxFanboy) April 13, 2018

Just seeing @priyankachopra's name flash on the trailer amongst such an incredible, powerful, stellar cast...makes me proud! #AKidLikeJake — Sibby (@sib_sibby) April 13, 2018