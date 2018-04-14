Twitter Hails Priyanka Chopra's Blink-And-Miss Appearance In A Kid Like Jake Trailer

Priyanka Chopra dropped the trailer of her next Hollywood project - A Kid Like Jake - in which she co-stars with Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. The film centres around Jake and his family, while Priyanka's blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer appears to suggest that she plays a family friend to the couple. In the trailer, Priyanka barely has a screen-time of 3-5 seconds but finds significant mention in the credits section. Twitter, however, appears largely impressed by Priyanka's decision to be part of A Kid Like Jake, which deals with the subject of modern day-parenting.
Highlights
- A Kid Like Jake is Priyanka's second Hollywood film
- She made her debut with last year's Baywatch
- A Kid Like Jake releases in June
Twitter hailed Priyanka's step forward in Hollywood and said: "I love the trailer. This is the kind of movie I love to watch. Be it a small role, it's gonna be a huge for PC." Other users are proud that Priyanka had planted India on the map of Hollywood: "Just seeing Priyanka Chopra's name flash on the trailer amongst such an incredible, powerful, stellar cast... makes me proud!"
A kid like Jake's trailer looks really good! Jim Parson Claire Danes @priyankachopra making us proud!— Mohit Balany (@mohitbalany) April 13, 2018
I love the trailer. This is the kind of movie I love to watch. Be it a small role, it's gonna be a huge for PC. #AKidLikeJake— CHOPRA (@PCxFanboy) April 13, 2018
Just seeing @priyankachopra's name flash on the trailer amongst such an incredible, powerful, stellar cast...makes me proud! #AKidLikeJake— Sibby (@sib_sibby) April 13, 2018
Earlier, this is how Priyanka Chopra had introduced the trailer on Twitter: "I'm so excited to show you all the official trailer for A Kid Like Jake... with brilliant performances by my colleagues. This is a timely story about acceptance and truly seeing your loved ones as they are. In select theaters June 1st! Watch the trailer," she wrote.
The trailer of A Kid Like Jake reveals the struggles encountered by a young couple as they discover the various difficulties of parenting Jake, a four-year-old child who like to dress up as princesses and loves fairy tales. As the Wheelers begin to have frequent altercations, they get constant guidance from their friends and loved ones in their journey as parents.
Directed by Silas Howard, A Kid Like Jake is based on Daniel Pearle's play of the same name and releases on June 8. Meanwhile, Priyanka is also looking forward to the third season of Quantico, which premieres on April 26.