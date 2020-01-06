Twitter Calls Out Golden Globes For Cutting Off Joaquin Phoenix's Awkward But Powerful Speech

Joaquin Phoenix at the Golden Globes 2020 (courtesy AFP)

"How dare the networks cut his speech?" wrote angry netizens after Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech was cut-off by cue music, prompting him to end his speech in a hurry, at the recently held awards. Joaquin Phoenix, who won Best Actor (Drama) for his critically acclaimed performance in Todd Phillips' Joker, delivered a striking speech filled with powerful moments and punctuated by a lot of throat clearing, the f-word, plenty of 'umms' and visible awkwardness, which ran into over six minutes. But the showrunners, as what can be said rather slyly, played the wrap-it-up-now music just when Joaquin Phoenix called out celebrities for flying in and out of the awards in private jets while talking about climate change and Australia Bushfires: "We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards and back, please. I'll try to do better and hope you will too."

That didn't go down too well with Twitter, who slammed the showrunners for cutting the actor's speech short. "So Joaquin Phoenix just gave the best winners speech at the Golden Globes Awards 2020, and was cut off by music," read a tweet while another added: "Shame on the producers of the Golden Globes for that move." Another user wrote: "Interesting how they started playing the music on joaquin phoenix's speech as soon as he started calling out people," while one more added: "Joaquin Phoenix is the only one played off by music tonight."

Before you take a look at the tweets, here's a lowdown of Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech:

# "First, I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It's a bold move to making tonight plant-based and it really sends a powerful message."

# "To my fellow nominees, we are no... there's no ****ing competition. It's like this thing created to serve advertisements for the TV show," adding: "I know people say this I'm really honoured to be mentioned with you."

# "Some of you I've reached out to personally. Some of you I'm still a little intimidated by even though we share the same agent."

# "Todd, you were such an amazing friend and collaborator, you convinced me to do this movie," adding: "I'm such a pain in the *ss, I cannot believe you put up with me."

# To girlfriend Rooney Mara: "I love you."

# "Contrary to popular belief, I don't wanna rock the boat but the boat has been ****ing rocked. It's really nice that so many people have come up and sent their wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that, right? It's a beautiful gesture and I've not always been a virtuous man. I'm learning so much and so many of you in this room have given me multiple opportunities to try to get it right. And I'm deeply grateful."

# "But I think together hopefully we can be unified and actually make some changes. It's great to vote. Sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. And hope we can do that. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards and back, please. I'll try to do better and hope you will too."

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Twitter couldn't stop cheering for Joaquin Phoenix:

The Golden Globes was held in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday night, which is Monday morning in India.