Twinkle Khanna's Sister Rinke Caught Her 'Raiding Bookshelf.' She Wasn't Pleased

Twinkle Khanna, who is the author of two best-sellers, has made her love for books quite evident through her social media posts. Twinkle, who was apparently visiting her sister Rinke in New Delhi, on her way back home (in Mumbai) attacked her sister's collection of books and well, she was caught in the red-handed. The 43-year-old actress-turned-author Instagrammed a picture of herself scouting books from a bookshelf at Rinke's place. She captioned it: "The sister catches me raiding her bookshelf before heading back home - She doesn't like lending me books because while she is neat, I am a messy reader, turning corners and even dropping crumbs all over the pages. #DelhiDiaries." Twinkle's post reminds us about our fights with our siblings over prized collections.

Twinkle Khanna is actor couple Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's elder daughter while Rinke is the younger one. Rinke makes very rare appearance on Twinkle's social media posts. Last month on Rinke's birthday, Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable post, which also included a reference to Akshay Kumar. Sharing a collage of throwback photos featuring Rinke, Twinkle wrote: "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world. Like the husband says - never take any side when these two fight because they make up instantly and then you are the villain."

This is how Twinkle had wished Rinke last year:

Twinkle Khanna was recently holidaying in Austria with her sister Rinke and guess what they discovered? The Khanna sisters unpacked the books they brought for their holiday reading, only to discover that they had got the exact same book - Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz. Take a look at the photo here.

After her brief career as an actress, Rinke married Sameer Saran in 2003, has a daughter named Naomika (whom we recently spotted in Mumbai with Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle) and now lives abroad. Sameer Saran's family lives in New Delhi.

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle announced the title of her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Twinkle quit acting in 2001 (he last film was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega) and she is now a successful columnist and author. Twinkle Khann is also an interior designer also she produced this PadMan, starring Akshay kumar, under her MrsFunnybones Movies.