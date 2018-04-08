Twinkle Khanna Is Back With Her 'Chronicles Of The Middle-Aged Model' Post. See Pic Inside

And, she's back with her charming humour! Twinkle Khanna's social media posts are a treat for her fans. The 43-year-old actress, who loves to take digs at herself, added another picture to her 'Chronicles Of The Middle-Aged Model' series. But this time we beg to differ with her. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in her latest picture, which she explained was clicked after a shoot that left her exhausted. Twinkle shared an upside-down picture of her on Instagram and captioned it, "When you get back from a shoot exhausted but look fresh as a daisy thanks to @mickeycontractor's magic wand #TheChroniclesOfTheMiddleAgedModel."
Instagram users were smitten. "You inspire us" and "graceful," were two of comments posted on her picture. Another user even suggested her to come back to Bollywood and wrote, "Filmon mein wapas aa jao, mam."
Here's what Twinkle Khanna posted on Instagram:
Around this time last year, Twinkle Khanna had shared a recorded version of a video advert, in which she can be seen doing yoga. She had compared herself to Baba Ramdev. Twinkle Khanna had shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "The chronicles of the middle-aged model- hanging around the set as a slightly stiffer and significantly plumper Baba Ramdev."
Take a look at her tweet:
The chronicles of the middle-aged model- hanging around the set as a slightly stiffer and significantly plumper Baba Ramdev #DayWithPixelpic.twitter.com/YWYA29Hbwk— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 12, 2017
Twinkle Khanna recently turned producer with husband Akshay Kumar's film PadMan; her production house is named Mrs FunnyBones. Ms Khanna is the author of two books Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Mrs FunnyBones is also her Twitter moniker.
Twinkle Khanna was honoured with the Excellence in Conscientious Cinema at the recently held 34th FLO Icon Awards. PadMan is a film based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine and created menstrual hygiene in his village.
The R Balki-directed film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles.