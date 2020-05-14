Twinkle Khanna Gets A Makeover From The One And Only Nitara, Her 7-Year-Old Daughter

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Seven-year-old Nitara, who is a bookworm like mom Twinkle Khanna and also loves to paint, picked up the brush again... a make-up brush, we mean, with Twinkle as her canvas. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 46-year-old author revealed she got a lockdown special "makeover" from Nitara and also shared her post make-up look. "The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz," Twinkle captioned her photo, in which she can sports rather noticeable pink cheeks and more-than-usually prominent eyebrows, courtesy of Nitara. Tagging celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni to her post, Twinkle added: "Namrata Soni, watch out. You have some serious competition!" As usual, Twinkle's post included an interesting hashtag: "#grouchomarxeyebrows". Julius Henry 'Groucho' Marx was an American comedian and actor, known for his greasepaint moustachioed look and bushy eyebrows.



Twinkle and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar are also parents to son Aarav. Both Nitara and Aarav feature in Twinkle's lockdown posts. "I don't know how other mothers are coping but I have given up! My little one has 'accidentally' managed to toss her slipper into the lighting duct. Clearly you don't need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit," Twinkle had written for this video of Nitara once.

Meanwhile, Aarav joined her for a shoe-fixing session and then this happened: "I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally!" wrote Twinkle. She had hurt her foot when the lockdown was imposed.

Twinkle Khanna sports many hats - apart from being an author, she's also an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist. She's the best-selling author of books like Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.