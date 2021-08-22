Twining And Winning: Shweta Bachchan Nanda And Abhishek In This Raksha Bandhan Post

Shweta with Abhishek Bachchan. (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda sent Raksha Bandhan greetings to brother Abhishek on her Instagram profile on Sunday and she did it in style. For her festive post, Shweta posted a picture of herself along with Abhishek Bachchan. The brother-sister duo can be seen twinning in white in the picture and their posing game is strong (just like Shweta mentioned in her caption). She also posted a greyscale throwback picture from their childhood days and it is just too cute. Shweta accompanied her post with a caption that read: "Either plotting or posing. My Kindred. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan posted a video which had throwbacks with sister Shweta Bachchan. He captioned the video: "Sisters, happy Rakhi. Love you all." This is the video we are talking about:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of veteran actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000. Navya Naveli Nanda started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just after graduating from New York's Fordham University last year. In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers.

Abhishek Bachchan is best-known for his performances in hits like the Dhoom series, Bunty Aur Babli, the Sarkar series, Dostana, Bol Bachchan and Bluffmaster!, to name a few. The actor was equally adept at garnering praise from film critics for his performances in films like Guru, Yuva, Delhi-6, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the National award winning film Paa.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor recently starred in The Big Bull. Last year, he featured in Anurag Basu's Netflix film Ludo and Breathe: Into The Shadows, which marked his digital debut.