TV Actress Additi Gupta Marries Kabir Chopra. Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza On Guest List

Television actress Additi Gupta got married to fiancé Kabir Chopra in Mumbai on Wednesday. The wedding happened as per Hindu rituals in the presence of families and close friends. Additi Gupta, who currently features in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2, is best-known for her roles in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Ishqbaaz. The wedding was attended by Additi's friends like actresses Drashti Dhami, Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor, Krystle D'Souza and Anita Hassanandani, among others. Pictures from the ceremony have been shared by Anita and Krystle on their respective Instagram accounts. The bride looked radiant in a beige lehenga and matching jewellery while the groom wore a turquoise blue sherwani. "From Miss to Mrs," Kyrstle captioned her post.

Ahead of the wedding, Additi's friends hosted a bridal shower for her, during which, they also celebrated her mehendi. "Additi Gupta is all set to get married and we can't keep calm. So, we rolled the bachelorette, mehendi and bridal shower into one crazy party," Kritika Kamra wrote.

Additi got engaged to Kabir Chopra in September in an extremely private roka ceremony. She announced the engagement by sharing a picture with Kabir from the ceremony. He reportedly works in the hospitality industry.

Additi wrapped up her work just a couple days before the wedding. "I'm struggling to even find time for my real wedding. I wish the schedule of our show changes so that we can enjoy life outside work too," Additi said in a statement, reports news agency IANS.