Actress Additi Gupta Tests COVID-19 Positive: 'Chose To Quarantine Myself At Home'

Additi Gupta got married in 2018 (courtesy additigupta)

Highlights Additi said she decided to get tested after she lost her sense of smell

Additi Gupta has been in isolation at home for over a week

"It's been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room," she said

TV actress Additi Gupta, best known for her role in shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Ishqbaaaz, revealed she tested COVID-19 positive in an interview with Tellychakkar recently. Additi said she decided to get tested after she lost her sense of smell and after the test result, she quarantined herself at home. Additi Gupta has been in isolation at home for over a week now, she said in the interview: "Well, the moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was an asymptomatic. It's been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room."

Additi Gupta, who got married to Kabir Chopra in 2018, said that she has the support of her husband and her family members during her quarantined phase: "I have great support of my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping check on me. Now, I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication," Tellychakkar quoted her as saying.

The 32-year-old actress shared her experience of being diagnosed with the coronavirus and added that she's looking forward to resume normal life: "I would like to say don't panic but honestly it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine... For me my good days are back and can't wait to get back to normalcy."

Additi Gupta played the lead role in Star Bharat show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2. She features as the antagonist in Star Plus show Anupamaa.