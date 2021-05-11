TV Actor Ravi Dubey Tests Positive For COVID-19. See What He Wrote In His Post

Ravi Dubey posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @ravidubey2312)

Highlights Ravi Dubey is COVID-positive

Ravi shared the news on Instagram last night

The actor has isolated himself

TV actor Ravi Dubey has tested positive for coronavirus and he is currently in isolation. He announced the news on Instagram yesterday. On Monday night, Ravi shared a statement in which the Jamai Raja actor wrote that he got himself tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive. Ravi, who has isolated himself after contracting the virus, shared that his close ones are taking care of him. In his statement, the actor also urged people to monitor their symptoms who have come in close contact with him in the past few days.

"Hi guys, just got my report. It's positive. Would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones. Stay safe, stay positive (as in stay optimistic). God bless us all," Ravi's caption read.

Ravi Dubey's wife Sargun Mehta dropped a crying emoji in the comment section. Celebrities such as Aahana Kumra, Pulkit Samrat, Ammy Virk, Asha Negi, Gautam Rode and Karanvir Bohra also reacted to his post.

Aahana wrote, "Oh man......lots of hot fluids and prayers Ravi! Get well soon." Pulkit commented, "Get well soon." Ammy wrote, "Bhaji get well soon." "Arey yaar," Asha Negi's comment read. "Wish you speedy recovery Ravi. Take care of yourself," Gautam Rode wrote. Karanvir commented, "Bro take care...get well soon."

See Ravi Dubey's post here:

Meanwhile, Ravi wished singer-actor Ammy Virk a happy birthday on his Instagram handle. Ravi posted a throwback picture with him in his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiji, have a great year ahead."

Screenshot of Ravi Dubey's Instagram story

In terms of work, Ravi Dubey co-produced Udaariyaan, a TV show with Sargun Mehta under the banner of their production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd in March this year. Ravi was recently seen in web series Jamai 2.0, a reboot of his show Jamai Raja, which aired on ZEE TV from 2014 to 2017. Ravi made his digital debut with Jamai 2.0 in which he was paired opposite Nia Sharma.

Ravi Dubey met Sargun Mehta on the sets of TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. Ravi married Sargun in 2013 after dating her for a few years.