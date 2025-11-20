TV Actor Manya Anand Clarifies After Viral Video Claimed She Accused Dhanush's Manager Of Casting Couch

TV actor Manya Anand shared an explanatory Instagram video after a viral clip claimed that she had accused superstar Dhanush's manager, Sreyas, of casting couch practices.

Manya Anand recently sat for an interview with Cineulagam, where she said that a person claiming to be Sreyas asked her to make a "commitment" in return for a role in a Dhanush film and also asked her to meet at Wunderbar Films. Manya alleged that her comments had been taken out of context and that Dhanush's name was misused to spread "wrong information." After Manya's post, Sreyas also released a statement, announcing that he had lodged a formal complaint regarding the matter.

What Manya Anand Said in Her Instagram Video

"Recently, a video from one of my interviews accusing casting couch has gone viral, saying that Manya Anand accuses Dhanush's manager. I recently gave an interview to Cineulagam, stating that there is some fake person, and I am not aware of whether they are fake or not, who called me to talk about Dhanush's movie. I made it very clear that I did not know if it was fake or true," Manya said in the video, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Clearing the air over her statement and how it was "twisted," she added, "It was telecast as if I meant that Dhanush sir's name is being misused. The footage I provided was an awareness video, but it is now being misused. The awareness video has turned into an accusation video. I feel devastated that people are using my name to defame someone else. YouTube channels have been falsely editing videos to increase their views."​

What Dhanush's Manager Wrote

Dhanush's manager, Sreyas, also released a statement on his social media. The statement read: "As I've already stated on January 31, 2024 and again on February 19, 2025 across my official social media platforms, I would like to reiterate that any casting calls, messages, or offers made under my name or under Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd are completely fake and baseless."

He also shared two phone numbers that are being used with his name and photo. He mentioned that he has lodged a police complaint.​

TV actor Manya Anand is known for her role in the show Vanthai Pola.