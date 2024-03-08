Bhabhi Star Dolly Sohi Dies At 47 Of Cervical Cancer

Dolly Sohi shared this image. (courtesy: dolly_sohi)

Actor Dolly Sohi, best known for TV shows Jhanak and Bhabhi, died on Friday morning at a hospital in Navi Mumbai due to cervical cancer, her brother Manpreet said. She was 47. The actor, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer around six months ago, was undergoing treatment for the disease.

"She is no more. She passed away around 4.00 am at Apollo Hospital. She had cervical cancer which had spread to her lungs. We had admitted her last night to the hospital as her health had deteriorated," Manpreet told PTI.

A night before, Dolly's sister Amandeep Sohi, also an actor, passed away due to jaundice. "Amandeep passed away on Thursday due to jaundice at the DY Patil hospital," Manpreet added.

Some of Dolly's notable performances include TV shows such as Kkusum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Kumkum Bhagya, and Parineetii.

Dolly's last rites will be held in the afternoon.

