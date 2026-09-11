Tusshar Kapoor Reveals How He Dealt With Flop Films And Professional Setbacks

Tusshar Kapoor has experienced both highs and lows during his journey in Bollywood. While several of his films worked in his favour, others failed to make an impact. The actor has now opened up about how he dealt with professional setbacks, revealing that he never allowed flop films to define his career or affect his approach to work. Instead, he chose to view every setback as part of his growth and learning process.

“My work ethic is strong. I have never been arrogant about my work or about success. And likewise, I don't take toxicity very seriously either,” Tusshar said in an interview with Free Press Journal. He acknowledged that every actor goes through both highs and lows during their career.

Tusshar said he kept reminding himself to keep moving forward, telling himself, “You can't stop. There is no turning back.”

The actor said he chose to focus on the bigger picture rather than let professional setbacks weigh him down. He said, “I looked at the larger picture. This is my growth, this is my learning curve.”

Reflecting on films that failed to perform, Tusshar said he never allowed such disappointments to affect him for long. “I never took flop films as painfully. It is disappointing, but I used to move on with it,” he added.

The Golmaal star also pointed out that success and failure are both part of an actor's journey. According to him, knowing that every actor goes through similar highs and lows helped him maintain perspective and made it easier to deal with difficult phases.

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor will next be seen in Golmaal 5 alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Triptii Dimri, Tabu, Sara Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu. The film is currently listed for a 2027 release.

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