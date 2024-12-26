After Rumoured Rift, Karan Johar Announces New Film With Kartik Aaryan, Titled <i>Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri</i>

Guys, Kartik Aaryan is in a Karan Johar film. Oh yes. You read that right. On Wednesday (December 25), KJo presented fans with the best Christmas gift. The filmmaker shared an announcement video on Instagram confirming his collaboration with Kartik. Titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the film is touted to be a romantic comedy. It will open to theatres in 2026.

The video begins with Kartik Aaryan's voice in the background ranting about his love life. He talks about three break-ups which led the women to feel miserable. Determined not to make his fourth girlfriend suffer like that, he promises to give his all. “Mujhse bichadne ka FOMO mai usse hone nahi dunga. Mummy kasam khayi hai maine aur mummy ki khayi hui har kasam yeh mama's boy puri karke hi rehta hai. (I won't let her experience the FOMO of losing me. I've sworn on my mother, and this mama's boy fulfills every oath taken on his mother.) The 1991 hit track Saat Samundar Paar playing in the background adds an extra dose of flair.

Kartik Aaryan re-shared the film announcement post on Instagram. His side note read, “Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI. (Your Ray is coming Rumi). Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma's boy poori karke he rehta hai! Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026.”

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. Kartik Aaryan previously worked with the director in Satyaprem Ki Katha. He was cast opposite Kiara Advani.

The project announcement puts a full stop to reports of a rift between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Rumours were rife that the two had a fallout after Kartik was dropped from the much-anticipated Dostana 2. Read all about it here.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's latest production was Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.