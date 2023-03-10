Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Romcom 'Maintains Grip' With Over 26 Crore

A still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, had a respectable Day 2 at the box office earning Rs 10.34 crore in ticket sales, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the romcom released on March 8, the second day of Holi celebrations in the country. The film has collected Rs 26.07 crore in its first two days and business is expected to increase over the weekend. "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar maintains the grip on Day 2. A 34.27% decline on a working day after a holiday was inevitable. Biz should start moving from Friday (evening) onwards, with Saturday-Sunday giving that extra boost. Wednesday 15.73 crore, Thursday 10.34 crore. Total: Rs 26.07 crore. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

See the numbers here:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opened yesterday to middling to poor reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 1.5 stars in his review for NDTV, writing: "More farce than comedy, more chaos than caprice, more dalliance than romance - that is what Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Bollywood's Holi and International Women's Day release, adds up to if one has the energy to tot up the film's unending convolutions and contortions." He singled out Ranbir's performance for praise: "Ranbir Kapoor, when he can shake off the all-pervasive frivolity, is the sole saving grace of a movie that is more vacuous chatter than genuine matter."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in his film debut. Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha appear in a cameo.