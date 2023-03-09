Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Does 'Very Well' At Over 15 Crore

Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor from the movie Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar. (courtesy: shradha_kapoor_forever_fc)

This week's release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, acquitted itself well at the box on its first day in theatres, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The romcom released on Wednesday, a holiday for Holi in many parts of the country which helped ticket sales. Business was low in other areas, like Mumbai, where Holi was celebrated a day earlier. The film, directed and co-produced by Luv Ranjan, made over Rs 15 crore on Day 1.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar does very well on Day 1. Got a boost due to Holi festivities in several states but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where Holi was celebrated a day early (Mumbai, working day). Wednesday Rs 15.73 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted. See his tweet here:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opened yesterday to middling to poor reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 1.5 stars in his review for NDTV, writing: "More farce than comedy, more chaos than caprice, more dalliance than romance - that is what Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Bollywood's Holi and International Women's Day release, adds up to if one has the energy to tot up the film's unending convolutions and contortions." He singled out Ranbir's performance for praise: "Ranbir Kapoor, when he can shake off the all-pervasive frivolity, is the sole saving grace of a movie that is more vacuous chatter than genuine matter."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in his film debut. Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha appear in a cameo.