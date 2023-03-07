What Ranbir Kapoor Said About Rumours That Alia Bhatt Didnt Let Him Promote Film With Shraddha Kapoor

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt.(courtesy:aliaabhatt)

The much-awaited romantic comedy of this year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to hit the theatres tomorrow. Alongside interviews, and fun-filled Instagram reels posted by the team, the actors have also been promoting the film in full force. In one such media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor was asked the reason behind Shradhha and himself promoting the films separately. One reporter also conjectured if his wife, actor Alia Bhatt was stopping him from promoting the film with his female lead Shraddha Kapoor. As per the report by News18, Ranbir Kapoor had this to say to the inquiries, "Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai (Why will she stop me? You are spreading rumours, Alia has not made any such statement, and you are trying to create a controversy. There is no controversy in my life at present)."

According to a report by Hindustan Times, when the Barfi actor was asked the same question earlier at another event, he said that the makers wanted the fresh on-screen pair to be seen first by the audience in the theatres.

The actor expressed his wish to be reunited with his wife and daughter, Raha when they return from Kashmir. Alia is filming there for her upcoming drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with filmmaker Karan Johar and her co-star Ranveer Singh.

A few days ago, the 40-year-old actor also opened up about losing his father Rishi Kapoor to cancer. All these moments have given him a better understanding of life, he said.

"The biggest thing that happens in an individual's life is when you lose one of your parents. That is something... Especially when you're nearing your 40s, that's the time when something like this usually happens... Nothing prepares you for that, but it brings the family closer. It makes you understand life," Ranbir told PTI in an interview. The actor lost his father in April 2020.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi in an important role. The film is being jointly produced by Luv Ranjan and T-Series. This is Ranbir and Shraddha's first film together.