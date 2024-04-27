Sachin And Supriya Pilgaonkar 'Burnt The Dance Floor' At Daughter Shriya's Birthday Party

Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar in a still from the video. (courtesy: shriya.pilgaonkar)

Belated happy birthday to Shriya Pilgaonkar. The Mirzapur actress celebrated her 35th birthday on April 25. To mark this special occasion, she threw a party that was attended by her family and industry friends. Shriya shared a sneak peek into the celebrations by posting a video on her Instagram timeline. The highlight of the clip was Shriya's parents – actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar – dancing to the beats. The video opened with Shriya Pilgaonkar touching her parents' feet to seek their blessings. Following that, we see the birthday girl dancing joyfully with her friends. Later, Shriya was grooving with her father to a peppy track. The video also captured Shriya's fun moments with Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre joining in the festivities. The text attached to the video read, “25.04.24 ‘Twas a good,good birthday . Danced my heart out with the ones I love . My parents obviously burnt the dance floor. Thank you for the love and wishes.”

As soon as Shriya Pilgaonkar posted the video, the comment section was flooded with birthday wishes. Actress Namrata Sheth posted red hearts. Erika Packard wrote, “Happy birthday love.” The Family Man star Shreya Dhanwanthary also said, “Belated happy birthday.”

Check out the video below:

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Shriya Pilgaonkar talked about how a “random article” suggested that she is adopted. Refuting the rumours, the actress said, “No, I'm not adopted. There was news going around out of nowhere that my parents had adopted me and that's absolutely untrue. This is not even something that I need to justify because I'm not going to flash my birth certificate on Instagram to prove my point. But yes, this was absolutely amusing as it's not true, but other than that, no other scandals have been reported about me.”

On the professional front, Shriya Pilgaonskar was last seen in the 2023 film Dry Day. The Saurabh Shukla directorial also featured Jitendra Kumar, Sakshi Malik and Annu Kapoor in important roles.