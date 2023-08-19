Shriya Pilgaonkar's Australian Holiday Is All About Sun, Sand And The Sea

Image instagrammed by Shriya. (Courtesy: Shriya Pilgaonkar)

Shriya Pilgaonkar has dropped postcards from Queensland, Australia, leaving us green with envy. “With love, gratitude, sandy skin and salty hair from Cairns and The Great Barrier Reef,” the actress titled the photo dump. Talking about her “incredible” experiences, Shriya revealed that she dived in the Great Barrier Reef, drifted through rain forests, and soaked in the beauty of sunsets. Shriya let us all know that Queensland is “breathtaking.” Alongside the aesthetic photographs, Shriya wrote, “Diving and snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef, drifting through rain forests, those sunsets, getting emotionally attached to sea turtles and that amazing food! @queensland is breathtaking and the range of experiences we've had in the past 4 days has been incredible. Thank you @megan.bell03 for being such a trooper with us and @annushkahardikar memories of a lifetime.” Hold on, we have a special mention for Shriya's chic bubblegum pink monokini, with pineapple prints.

In another upload, Shriya Pilgaonkar shared that “diving in the Great Barrier Reef is a surreal experience.” She posted a video with breathtaking underwater glimpses, and yes, she found Nemo. In the caption, Shriya wrote, “Yes we found NEMO! Diving in the Great Barrier Reef is a surreal experience. The largest living organism that can be seen from the moon! The Beauty and mystery of the underwater world is unfathomable. This was my second experience with diving which I shared with the wonderful @megan.bell03 who has done more than 200 dives! Multitasking underwater is hard so I couldn't capture a lot but here's a little glimpse for you.”

Nothing here, just Shriya Pilgaonkar being a “fineapple in Fitzroy.” Take a look:

Before Queensland, Shriya was in Sydney. The actress ticked yet another item from her bucket list as she sat on a seaplane and participated in the oyster shucking. “My first time on a seaplane and the views were just gorgeous. It was on Masterchef Australia that I first heard about oyster shucking. Very cool experience to be in the water in our waders and learn all about it! Also got to try some fresh oysters,” she wrote.

Some more glimpses of Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sydney diaries:

Shriya Pilgaonkar was last seen in the OTT show The Broken News alongside Sonali Bendre.