NDTV Exclusive: Asked If She Lost A Role To Someone With Larger Social Media Following, Shriya Pilgaonkar Said, "Yes, On Many Projects..."

In an age where an actor's follower count often competes with their filmography, Shriya Pilgaonkar shares a candid take on the growing influence of social media in casting decisions. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actress reflected on how the trend has impacted the industry and her own journey.

"Yes, on many projects, social media influence does tend to govern casting decisions," she admitted. "But to be honest, I started acting before this, and I would like to believe that filmmakers who are actually good and are focused on casting right, sort of will give priority to people who fit that bill or that path," she added.

She offered the example of Bhuvan Bam, whose acting debut in Taaza Khabar won praise. "I mean, you know, for example, I think Bhuvan has done such an amazing job of creating Taaza Khabar for himself, and he proved it - that he was so good. So I think everybody deserves that chance, and I don't think we should be judging," Shriya said.

Acknowledging that social media numbers can sometimes play a part, she added, "However, you know these factors sometimes do fall into play, but one never really knows. Like I said, personally, projects that have come to me - even if I may have lost out on one or two things - I don't know the reason why I may have lost it out, and I honestly don't bother finding out because you never know, you know, if anyone's being honest about it or not."

Looking ahead, Shriya is set to take on an exciting new role, though she remains tight-lipped about the details. "Well, there is an exciting project I'm part of, which I would say has sort of a very different look and a vibe, and there's a sort of period element to it. I can't reveal the details yet," she teased.

Currently focused on reinvention, Shriya is hoping to work with filmmakers she truly admires. She said, "But yeah, I think my focus right now is to reimagine myself and also to really try and break through films and filmmakers who I really want to work with - because that is, you know, that is actually the true challenge. And yeah, I'm excited for what the next year holds for me."

On the work front, Shriya was last seen in Chhal Kapat The Deception. Shriya plays a fierce cop.

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the series features an ensemble cast including Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva. It is produced by Juggernaut Production and premiered on June 6 on ZEE5.

Shriya is the daughter of veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar.