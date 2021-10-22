True Story: This Fan Painted His Entire Car With Amitabh Bachchan Dialogues

Big B with his fan and the car. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's never-ending list of fans clearly needs no introduction. The 79-year-old actor recently posted a picture from a fan encounter and a unique one. A fan of the Bollywood actor painted his entire car with popular dialogues of the star. Of course the Agneepath dialogue "Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal" was on the list. So was "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai." That Kaalia line "Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain" was there too.

An excited Big B shared the picture with the fan and the car and he wrote: "He has painted his entire car with dialogues from my films .. and his shirt has all the names of my films ...When you open the door to the car the sound system starts playing my dialogues. This is simply quite amazing... He has just bought this car the THAR and has not driven until I signed an autograph on the dash board .. I did ."

See Big B's post here:

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan has several film releases lined-up this year, which include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund. The actor recently signed the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will co-star with Deepika Padukone. He will also star in Vikas Bahl's upcoming directorial project Goodbye, also starring, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati. He was last seen in Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.