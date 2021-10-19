For Amitabh Bachchan, Ballroom Dancing With Kriti Sanon Brought Back 'College Days'

Big B with Kriti Sanon. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Kriti Sanon, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do, visited the sets of TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. On Tuesday, Big B posted a few pictures from the moment and what a moment it was. Kriti and Big B can be seen doing ballroom dancing in the picture collage posted by Big B. The actor, in his caption, described Kriti as the "beautiful lady in red" and added, "Ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon! ... Aah ...Brought back those college and Calcutta days." For the uninitiated, Big B stayed in Kolkata at the shipping firm Bird & Co before he made his acting debut. The actor went to Nainital's Sherwood College and then to New Delhi's Kirori Mal College.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan has several film releases lined-up this year, which include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund. The actor recently signed the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will co-star with Deepika Padukone. He will also star in Vikas Bahl's upcoming directorial project Goodbye, also starring, Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati. He was last seen in Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Kriti Sanon is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat and Luka Chuppi. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon's impressive line-up of films includes Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. Her next release is Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar.