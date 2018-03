Trolled, Sylvester Stallone Gets Post On Salman Khan's Race 3 Right On Second Try

Highlights Last week he posted Bobby Deol's picture and tagged Salman Khan Sylvester Stallone shared Salman's picture from Race 3 full cast poster "If this is wrong I give up," he wrote

A screenshot of Sylvester Stallone's now deleted Instagram post from March 22

Sylvester Stallone rooted for Salman Khan'sonce again on Instagram and this time he got it right. After sharing Bobby Deol's poster and congratulating Salman Khan last week (he's deleted the post now), Sylvester Stallone shared the latest poster of theteam focusing on Salman Khan. "OK, everybody, let's try this again. Good luck to the very talented Salman Khan on his upcoming new film! (if this is wrong I give up!) LOL," he captioned the photo. But Sylvester Stallone need not worry. "You got it right this time," many Instagram users wrote in the comments section. Many fans also rooted for a Salman Khan + Sylvester Stallone film.Take a look at Sylvester Stallone's post. Here's a complete poster ofLast week, Sylvester Stallone and Salman Khan engaged in a Bollywood-Hollywood PR exercise where Salman shared a video of Sylvester Stallone making an announcement aboutand to return the favour, thestar shared a poster of Salman's much-awaited- only he instagrammed Bobby Deol's character poster and tagged Salman Khan in the caption. Fans of thestar defended saying, "Everybody knows this film under Salman Khan production." But some die-hard Salman Khan fans took offence.also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It is directed by Remo D'Souza and it will release on Eid this year.