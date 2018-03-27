Trolled, Sylvester Stallone Gets Post On Salman Khan's Race 3 Right On Second Try

Sylvester Stallone rooted for Salman Khan's Race 3 once again on Instagram and this time he got it right. After sharing Bobby Deol's poster and congratulating Salman Khan last week (he's deleted the post now), Sylvester Stallone shared the latest poster of the Race 3 team focusing on Salman Khan. "OK, everybody, let's try this again. Good luck to the very talented Salman Khan on his upcoming new film Race 3! (if this is wrong I give up!) LOL," he captioned the photo. But Sylvester Stallone need not worry. "You got it right this time," many Instagram users wrote in the comments section. Many fans also rooted for a Salman Khan + Sylvester Stallone film.
Highlights
- Last week he posted Bobby Deol's picture and tagged Salman Khan
- Sylvester Stallone shared Salman's picture from Race 3 full cast poster
- "If this is wrong I give up," he wrote
Take a look at Sylvester Stallone's post.
Comments
Last week, Sylvester Stallone and Salman Khan engaged in a Bollywood-Hollywood PR exercise where Salman shared a video of Sylvester Stallone making an announcement about Creed 2 and to return the favour, the Rocky star shared a poster of Salman's much-awaited Race 3 - only he instagrammed Bobby Deol's character poster and tagged Salman Khan in the caption. Fans of the Rocky star defended saying, "Everybody knows this film under Salman Khan production." But some die-hard Salman Khan fans took offence.
Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It is directed by Remo D'Souza and it will release on Eid this year.