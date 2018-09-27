Trolled For Tone-Deaf Airport Video, Abhay Deol Says He's 'Not Perfect'

Abhay Deol posted this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Abhay Deol acknowledged his mistake after being trolled 'I'm not perfect. I try my best though,' he said Abhay Deol was last seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu

Abhay Deol's post cheering a female golf cart driver at the Mumbai airport backfired on him after the Internet pointed out that it was insensitive of him to let the driver honk at seemingly older passengers, who were walking while he was being driven around in a golf cart. Several Instagram users called Abhay out for not suggesting to the cart driver to wait and let the women walk past the door first. Acknowledging his mistake, Abhay Deol replied on an angry comment: "Fair point... I agree with you. What to do, I'm not perfect. I try my best though, honestly." Several negative comments featured on Abhay's post despite him admitting his mistake. Abhay Deol replied to a few more angry Instagram users saying: "Sense did prevail" and "I did own it up."

Some Instagram users, however, felt that Abhay Deol was being targetted unnecessarily. Why are people making him feel guilty," wrote a concerned fan, to which Abhay replied: "It's all good. Let it pass... I can see their point."

Here's the video Abhay Deol posted on Instagram:

Here's a glimpse of his conversation with Instagram users:

Screenshot of comments on Abhay Deol's post. (Image courtesy: Instagram/trishaladutt)

Screenshot of comments on Abhay Deol's post. (Image courtesy: Instagram/trishaladutt)

Screenshot of comments on Abhay Deol's post. (Image courtesy: Instagram/trishaladutt)

Screenshot of comments on Abhay Deol's post. (Image courtesy: Instagram/trishaladutt)

In the past, Abhay Deol has been praised by the Internet for being sensitive towards important issues. Last year, he launched a scathing attack on celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone among others for endorsing fairness products.

Abhay Deol is the nephew of veteran actor Dharmendra and actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol are his cousins.

Abhay Deol was last seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu, which released in April this year and he will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. Abhay Deol is also awaiting the release of his Tamil debut film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai.