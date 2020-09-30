Trisha Krishnan's Throwback To The Day That 'Changed' Her Life 21 Years Ago

Trisha Krishnan shared this throwback (courtesy trishakrishnan)

For actress Trisha Krishnan, September 30 will always remain special. The Petta actress was crowned Miss Chennai on this date 21 years ago. To celebrate the special day, Trisha took a trip down memory lane and dig out a photo of herself from the pageant - her excitement spilled onto Instagram as she shared the blast from the past with her fans. "30.9.1999 - The day my life changed. Miss Chennai 1999," Trisha captioned her photo, in which she can be seen posing with the winning tiara and a flower bouquet on stage. Trisha's throwback brought back memories for actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who commented: "I remember this day." Meanwhile, actress Lakshmi Manchu commented: "The only thing different I see of you now is your lip colour... you haven't changed one bit."

Take a look at Trisha Krishnan from when she was crowned Miss Chennai:

Trisha Krishnan ventured into modelling in her teenage years, after which she participated in a number of beauty pageants. The same year as her Miss Chennai win, she also won the Miss Salem title. Trisha Krishnan also participated in the Miss India pageant in 2001 and won the Beautiful Smile title.

Trisha Krishnan stepped into the world of cinema with a small role in 1999 movie Jodi. Trisha Krishnan went onto star not only in Tamil but also in Telugu and Kannada movies. 2010 movie Khatta Meetha marked her Hindi debut, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. She is best known for her roles in films such as '96, Ghilli, Varsham, Athadu, Yennai Arindhaal, Endrendrum Punnagai and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Trisha Krishnan co-starred with Rajinikanth in last year's Petta, after which she featured in a short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.