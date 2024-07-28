Triptti Dimri Shares Update On <i>Animal Park</i>: "I'm As Clueless As The Audience Is"

Following the immense success of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film's sequel Animal Park. In a recent interview, Triptii Dimri opened up about working with Ranbir Kapoor once again in Animal Park. Talking about the film, the Bad Newz star said, "For now, honestly, I'm as clueless as the audience is, I don't know when it will start or what's the story, I just know that it's going to happen, when I don't know,” Triptii told Variety."

Elaborating on her experience on working in Animal, the actress noted, "It was a great experience. Yes, a lot of criticism also came along with it. But I think it's a part and parcel of the game. And every actor has to go through it,” Dimri said. She noted that the experience brought her work to a wider audience. “After Animal, they watched my other work.”

On the work front, Triptii Dimri was last scene in Bad Newz co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Triptii, who debuted with Laila Majnu, has appeared in films such as Bulbbul and Qala.Triptii Dimri's upcoming projects include Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated for an October release. She is also set to star in Karan Johar's Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Animal was released in December last year. The film was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, it also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.