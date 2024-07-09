Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper Trailer: Manav Kaul's Side Hustle Lands Him In Trouble

A still from the trailer. (Image courtesy: Netflix India)

The trailer of the Netflix show Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper is out now. The over two-minute video opens to Manav Kaul. He plays the role of mysterious CA topper Tribhuvan Mishra, who secretly works as an escort. To all his relatives, Tribhuvan appears innocent. Enter Tillotama Shome's character, who is married to an unromantic goon. She hires Tribhuvan and eventually falls in love with him. Upon discovering his wife's relationship with Tribhuvan, Tillotama's husband sends men to kill him. Towards the end, we get a glimpse of Tribhuvan's wife (played by Naina Sareen), who seems to be confused about the situation. The official YouTube handle of Netflix India shared the trailer with the caption, “One man, multiple fans, who is Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper?”

The series has been created by the makers of Mirzapur. Directed by Puneet Krishna and Amrit Raj Gupta, Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper will premiere on Netflix on July 18.

Director Puneet Krishna described his experience of working on Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper as a “joyride.”

He said, "Working on ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' was a joyride through the unpredictable. Crafting comedy, in particular, is a delicate balance of timing and relatability. Tribhuvan Mishra isn't just a character; he's a journey through the absurdities of life. This show belongs to every single person who worked on it and brought this story to life with all heart. We embraced the challenge of weaving humour into a narrative that explores unconventional themes that can be refreshingly different in the Indian context,” as quoted by Netflix.

Talking about the show, Tanya Bami, Series Head of Netflix India, said, “Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper is a super fresh and delightful show which has the best of creator Puneet Krishna at play. The setting, the characters, the dialogues are all memorable and fresh and packs in the comedy, tension and lots more. Puneet's writing and Ram's (Ram Sampath) music create the perfect blend of comedy, action, drama and romance.This show joins the fantastic line-up of comedy genre content our members have enjoyed on Netflix this year. Get ready for our next pot boiler.”