Mirzapur Actor On The Next Season: 'Shock Value Is The Series' Strength'

A poster of the show. (courtesy: AmazonPrime)

Mirzapur Season 3 has everyone talking. The season, which premiered on July 5, has fans glued to their screens with its never-ending twists and turns. Oh, and, we have a super amazing update for all Mirzapur fans out there. Actress Sherrnavaz Jijina, who plays the role of Shabnam Lala in the series, has spilled the beans on the upcoming season. The actress revealed the makers have already started working on the script. No, we aren't joking. Speaking to News18 Showsha, Sherrnavaz said, "It will happen very soon. Everyone knows there will be a season four. The writing is in progress, and they are working on it. I'm sure they will come up with something that shocks viewers again.”

Sherrnavaz Jijina added, "We need to come up with more things that can surprise people. Shock value is the series' strength. I hope people continue to watch and love it," she added.

Talking about how Mirzapur Season 3 is different from the previous ones, Sherrnavaz Jijina said, “It might seem slow because it's less graphic. But it still has Mirzapur's flavour with its language, humour, and poetry. It's still about power and how to achieve it. I'd compare this season to a chess game with more players involved. People expected it to be like the first season.”

Mirzapur also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Recently, Ali Fazal opened up about the transformation of his character Guddu bhaiya in season 3. He said, "Over the past two seasons, Guddu Pandit has undergone a remarkable transformation. Guddu has evolved into a more strategic and mature leader, using his intellect as much as his brawn. His ability to think on his feet and adapt to changing situations has become his defining trait this season."