Trending: Sushant Singh Rajput As A Student In Vintage Pics

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, several priceless throwback pictures of him are doing the rounds on the Internet. The actor, 34, was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. He died by suicide, said police, adding that an investigation is ongoing. On Wednesday, we chanced upon an album on social media which comprises old pictures of Sushant having a whole lot of fun with his friends from his school and college - Delhi College of Engineering (DCE). From the childhood memories of Mr Rajput to his fun-filled moments in college, the throwback pictures trace the actor's journey before he ventured into Bollywood. The first photo in the album features young Sushant posing in what appears to be a studio wearing a colourful sweater and mustard-coloured trousers. Next photo shows Sushant partying with his college mates at their fest in 2005. If you'll look closely, you can the banner of the fest in the backdrop.

The third picture features Sushant Singh Rajput posing for a group photo with his schoolmates while the last photo shows tiny Sushant playing with a balloon at a birthday party. Sushant was born in 1986 in Patna, Bihar. He attended St. Karen's High School in Patna before shifting to Delhi. Sushant and his family moved to the national capital after his mother died in 2002. In Delhi, he finished his schooling from Kulachi Hansraj Model School. The actor, who was a bright student, studied engineering at Delhi College of Engineering before dropping out in the third year to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Before Sushant Singh Rajput started his career in showbiz, he was a part of Shiamak Davar's dance group. He later joined Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theater group and remained part of it for over two years. In 2008, he stepped into the entertainment industry with Balaji show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, he rose to popularity for playing the role of Manav Deshmukh in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, a massively successful Balaji TV show.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che! and later starred as the lead actor in projects such as Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. He also had a supporting role in Aamir Khan's 2014 hit PK. The actor's last film remains Netflix's Drive.

Sushant Singh Rajput's new film Dil Bechara was scheduled to release in May this year but due to the coronavirus lockdown, it got postponed. Dil Bechara is a Hindi adaptation of John Green's popular novel The Fault In Our Stars.