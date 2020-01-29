Trending: Shruti Haasan Was So Thrilled It Was Her Birthday She Did This '100 Per Cent Crazy' Dance In London

A still from Shruti's 'dweeby' dance. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan )

Have you danced like nobody's watching on the street ever? Meet Shruti Haasan as she threw her arms in the air on the streets of London. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress celebrated her birthday with friends in London on Tuesday. Shruti Haasan felt elated on her birthday and made a "dweeby" dance video thanking everyone in the post. Her Instagram video came with a long caption as she felt "loved and thankful and happy and blessed." Shruti also took to social media to thank her "incredible online family," who started a website for her on Tuesday. She also mentioned her "dearest friends in London" with whom she could have a "quiet and lovely birthday." "This year has been life changing in many ways and I'm so thankful for the phase of life I'm in! I'm doing everything I ever wanted to in the way that I wanted to do it!" said Shruti Haasan in her post. She wrote about her "not so graceful dance" and said: "So this happy dance is from the inside. Not so graceful but fully real and 100 per cent crazy."

Here's the viral video that we're talking about:

The 34-year-old actress is currently working on a new film Krack. The Telugu language film is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and will release on May 8. Shruti Haasan thanked her Krack team in another post as they released her poster from the film as a birthday gift to the actress. She wrote, "It's been so amazing to work again with Gopichand Malineni and Ravi Teja after so many years!" as she made a comeback to the Telugu film industry after 2017 film Katamarayudu.

Shruti Haasan has also been working on another film Laabam which is being directed by S P Jananathan. The film a Tamil drama also starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The actress was roped in to "render a melodious romantic track for Laabam." She had posted a picture from the studio of the same. In another post, Shruti thanked the composer D Imman for releasing bits of the song sung by her.

The actress will also star in her first ever short film Devi alongside Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama. Devi is directed by Priyanka Banerjee.