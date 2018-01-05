Trending: Shatrughan Sinha Meets Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala In Dubai. See Pics

Highlights
Here are Shatrughan Sinha and Trishala Dutt's pictures that went viral on the Internet.
In Dubai, I had the opportunity to meet beautiful Trishala, grand daughter of friend, late & great Sunil Dutt & daughter of popular actor Sanjay Dutt. She generously claims to be a huge fan & follower of my darling daughter Sonakshi -who must take care of this fact. God bless! pic.twitter.com/QXxlWXzHGt— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 4, 2018
Earlier, Trishala had shared a couple of pictures from Dubai, in which the Dutt family were seen having a great time on their vacation.
"Plays like a kid, gives advice like a friend, protects like a body guard. I love you to the moon and back," Trishala Instagrammed.
My father gave me the greatest gift any father could give a daughter, he never stopped believing in me. And I never stopped believing in him. Happy New Year IG Family, a New Year offers you 365 blank pages...write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Cherish all these moments..they go by so quick. @duttsanjay
After spending a great time in Dubai with family, Sanjay Dutt is expected to resume work commitments for Torbaaz and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.