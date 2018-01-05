Trending: Shatrughan Sinha Meets Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala In Dubai. See Pics

plays like a kid, gives advice like a friend, protects like a body guard. I love you to the moon and back @duttsanjay #fatheranddaughterselfie #mydubai #iloveyouthemostest #daddysgirl #welovewearingblack #doubleleos #goodtimes

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Jan 4, 2018 at 10:28pm PST