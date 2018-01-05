Trending: Shatrughan Sinha Meets Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala In Dubai. See Pics

"In Dubai, I had the opportunity to meet beautiful Trishala," tweeted Shatrughan Sinha

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 05, 2018 21:15 IST
Shatrughan Sinha with Trishala Dutt in Dubai. (Image courtesy: Shatrughan Sinha)

New Delhi: 

  1. Shatrughan Sinha met Sanjay Dutt's daughter in Dubai
  2. Shatrughan Sinha posted cute pics with Trishala Dutt
  3. Sanjay Dutt and family welcomed the New Year in Dubai
On Thursday, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha met Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala Dutt in Dubai. Shatrughan Sinha posted a couple of heartwarming photos featuring himself and Trishala with an adorable post: "In Dubai, I had the opportunity to meet beautiful Trishala, granddaughter of friend, late and great Sunil Dutt and daughter of popular actor Sanjay Dutt. She generously claims to be a huge fan and follower of my darling daughter Sonakshi Sinha -who must take care of this fact. God bless," tweeted Shatrughan Sinha. On Friday, Shatrughan Sinha and Trishala's Dubai pictures found a top spot on the trends list and in no time the photos went viral on the Internet. Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata along with children Iqra and Shahraan welcomed the New Year in Dubai.

Here are Shatrughan Sinha and Trishala Dutt's pictures that went viral on the Internet.
 

Earlier, Trishala had shared a couple of pictures from Dubai, in which the Dutt family were seen having a great time on their vacation.

"Plays like a kid, gives advice like a friend, protects like a body guard. I love you to the moon and back," Trishala Instagrammed.
 
 
 
 
 

Complete #mybeautifulfamily

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on



Earlier this year, Sanjay Dutt released the trailer of his comeback film Bhoomi on Trishala's birthday, only to be surprised a while later with a letter from Trishala that was read out at the event. Sanjay Dutt appeared visibly teary-eyed as Trishala poured her heart out to the actor.

After spending a great time in Dubai with family, Sanjay Dutt is expected to resume work commitments for Torbaaz and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

