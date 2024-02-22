Trending: Ranbir Kapoor And Niece Samara's Then And Now Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Samara at Jeh's birthday party

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor can often be spotted in pictures posted by his sister Riddhima Kapoor on Instagram, also featuring her daughter Samara. However, on Wednesday, in what can be called a rare sighting, the Barfi actor was spotted with his niece Samara as he escorted her and his daughter baby Raha to the birthday party of his cousin Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan. Ever since, now and then pictures of the uncle-niece duo have been trending big on social media. Samara, who is the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima and Bharat Sahni, will be turning 13 this March.

See Samara and Ranbir posing together:

Here's a throwback pic of Ranbir and Samara posted by Neetu Kapoor:

A day after Jeh's birthday bash, Samara and her mom Riddhima Kapoor were spotted at the airport as they flew out of Mumbai. Samara, who was casually dressed, was seen adorably posing for the shutterbugs with her mom. She was also seen hugging her mom at the airport. This is the video we are talking about:

Last year, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote a sweet note for her daughter Samara Sahni, who turned 12. On Instagram, Riddhima dropped a video to wish her daughter. The video features childhood memories, family outings to pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday my darling Sam! As you clock into a new age, I hope all your wishes & dreams come true & you experience all the love & happiness you deserve because you are the most amazing daughter! I am so proud of you & the person you are becoming! Love you to the square of infinity my babygirl."

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of being together.