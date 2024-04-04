Trending Pics Of Vicky Kaushal And His Team From The Sets Of Chhava

Vicky Kaushal with Chhava team. (courtesy: vickatian09)

Currently in production, the highly anticipated Bollywood film Chhavastarring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna has been capturing attention. Chhava's filming began in October 2023 under the direction of Laxman Utekar. Positioned as a historical drama, Chhavastars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, his wife. Recently, some photos from the film sets have been doing the rounds on social media. The photos featured Vicky Kaushal alongside the crew. In the images, Vicky is seen with his right arm bandaged. Opting for a casual look, Vicky paired a grey t-shirt with black pants, complemented by stylish red and black sunglasses. Take a look at the photos.

Chhava delves into the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, eldest son of the renowned warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the architect of the Maratha empire. Rashmika's portrayal of Yesubai Bhonsale will highlight the king's affection for his wife, alongside depicting his military strategies and sacrifices.

For director Laxman Utekar, Chhava marks a venture into the period genre, following the success of his 2023 film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, also starring Vicky Kaushal. The film was produced by Maddock Films.

Recently, on the celebrity chat show No Filter Neha, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she has completed filming her part in Hindi for Chhava and is now focusing on her next project, Pushpa 2.

In January, Vicky Kaushal gave a sneak peek into his preparation for Chhava through an Instagram story. The snapshot featured him with a muscular physique, dressed in a charcoal grey t-shirt, a black headband, and sporting a thick beard with a moustache. Additionally, Vicky will next be seen in Bad Newz, a Dharma Production film. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.