Trending: On Shah Rukh Khan's 56th Birthday, Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lit Up And How

A still from the video. (courtesy: mohamed_alabbar)

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday

His picture featured on Burj Khalifa on his birthday

Mohamed Alabbar shared a video of the Burj Khalifa

As is ritual, every year on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Dubai's skyscraper Burj Khalifa lights up with a special message for the actor. This year too, Burj Khalifa showcased a greeting for the actor on his 56th birthday by displaying his image to wish him ''Happy Birthday'' last night. Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and e-commerce venture Noon, shared a video of the lit-up Burj Khalifa, which had a photograph of SRK on it along with a heart. SRK's evergreen track Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from the his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge played in the backdrop. "Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan from the Noon family," read Mohamed Alabbar's tweet. In no time, #BurjKhalifa started trending on Twitter.

Last year too, Burj Khalifa was lit up with the name of Shah Rukh Khan to honour the actor on his birthday. He shared a video of the iconic skyscraper and wrote: "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend Mohamed Alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks and love you all. Being my own guest in Dubai... My kids mighty impressed and me is loving it."

It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

When we said it's a ritual, we meant it. The year before that too, SRK shared a picture and wrote: "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr Mohamed Alabbar and and Burj Khalifa...Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love you Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest."

Last seen in the 2018 film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has been busy as a film producer. His next film is Pathan with Deepika Padukone.