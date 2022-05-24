Trending: New Pics From Shah Rukh Khan's 'Delhi Diaries'

Shah Rukh Khan being his charming self. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan's latest pictures are all over the Internet. On Tuesday, the star's manager Pooja Dadlani shared picture of SRK's new look on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, SRK can be seen dressed in a formal outfit as he strikes a pose or two for the camera. The picture happens to be from SRK's New Delhi visit. "Delhi Diaries," Pooja Dadlani captioned the photos. In the comments section of the post, actor Richa Chadha wrote: "Haye," adding a heart and a heart-eyed emoji. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote:"Uff." Fans of SRK too filled up the comments with multiple heart emojis.

See the post here:

Before this, SRK's pics from the sets of Pathaan went viral. "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga," he captioned the post.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been fairly active as a producer in the last few years, was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released last year.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan also backed the film Love Hostel, which starred Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. He wrapped the Spain schedule of Pathaan earlier this year. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.