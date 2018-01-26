Trending: Mahesh Babu's First Look From Bharath Ane Nenu

The first poster of Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming filmBharath Ane Nenu was unveiled today morning, on the occasion of Republic Day. In the film, Mahesh Babu plays the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. First, an audio clip, where Mahesh Babu takes the oath was released and later , he shared his first look from the film. "Bharath takes office. #BharathAneNenu," he wrote. Mahesh Babu is playing the role of a Chief Minister for the first time. Bharath Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva. The audio of the film was reportedly broadcasted across all major music platforms. The audio launch was followed by the film's first look, which was released on social media.
Highlights
- Mahesh Babu plays the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the film
- "Bharath takes office," he wrote
- Bharath Ane Nenu is slated to release in April
Here's Mahesh Babu's first look in Bharath Ane Nenu.
Bharath takes office :)#BharathAneNenupic.twitter.com/4TNVHp6ZyV— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2018
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also kept the superstar's fans updated with several posts dedicated to the film.
Hindustan Times reports that Tamil actor Sarath Kumar will be playing Mahesh Babu's father in the film and has a pivotal role to play. Bharath Ane Nenu is Mahesh Babu's second film with director Koratala Siva. They have previously collaborated for the 2015 film Srimanthudu, also starring Shruti Haasan.
Actress Kiara Advani, best-known for Sushant Singh Rajput's M S Dhoni: The Untold Story plays the lead heroine opposite Mahesh Babu in Bharath Ane Nenu. Meanwhile, Prakash Raj also stars in a major role.
Comments
Mahesh Babu was last seen in the bilingual film SPYder, which was a hit at the box office.