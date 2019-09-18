Trending: If You Think Tik Tok Star Alina Rai Looks Like Katrina Kaif, You Aren't Alone

Katrina Kaif( (l) and Alina Rai (r). (Image courtesy: katrinakaif, alinarai07)

Highlights "Have you done plastic surgery to look like Katrina?" asked a fan Alina Rai is a TikTok star "She looks exactly like Katrina," wrote an Instagram user

In case you chance upon the name Alina Rai while scrolling through your news feed, don't be surprised at all. The TikTok star has been trending incessantly ever since the Internet found out that she is a doppelganger of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. Alina, who describes herself as a "public figure" in her Instagram bio, shuttles between London and Mumbai. Alina, who has over 34,000 followers on Instagram, has been trending big time for the posts that she recently shared on the photograph sharing application. Alina's Instafam was amused by her uncanny resemblance to Katrina Kaif and they posted several comments on her pictures.

An Instagram user asked Alina, "Total resemblance of Katrina Kaif... How can no one notice in your family?" Several fans were curious to know if Alina resorted to plastic surgery in order to look like Katrina Kaif. "Have you done plastic surgery to look like Katrina?" asked another fan. "She looks exactly like Katrina," wrote an Instagram user.

Here are a few pictures shared by Alina Rai:

Here's the post that reminded fans of Katrina Kaif instantly:

This is not the first time that the Internt has spotted a lookalike of a Bollywood star. Earlier this year, Twitter found Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger in the 29-year-old Mahlagha Jaberi, who happens to be an Iranian model.

Check this post:

Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger is an Iranian Model, Mahlagha Jaberi and the resemblance is uncanny; See Pics pic.twitter.com/j0VByUb5Nl — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) May 9, 2019

Anushka Sharma, too found a lookalike in the American singer Julia Michael. Take a look at the post here:

Nushkie @AnushkaSharma is that really you ? i really got confused but both of u are beautiful @CozIGotIssues hi julia Nice to see u here pic.twitter.com/gMfUFV1k1n — (@SRKsEnorita1) February 3, 2019

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, in which she co-starred with Salman Khan. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

