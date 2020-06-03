Trending: Farah Khan's Daughters Diva And Anya Recreate Vintage Paintings

Farah Khan shared this image. (courtesy farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan did a great job helping out her daughters Diva and Anya with their school assignments. As a part of their school assignment, Farah's daughters had to recreate classic paintings. In the recreated versions, Anya and Diva could be seen posing in similar fashion to the original creations. The first look was all about flower power, while the second one had a rustic vibe - we loved both, TBH. Farah's close friends from the industry also reviewed the pictures Farah shared pictures of her Diva and Anya, juxtaposed with the original paintings and the results were simply amazing. Farah took charge of the make-up and hairstyling duties and also clicked the stunning pictures.. Shweta Bachchan Nada "loved" the look, while Sussanne Khan summed it up as "fab." Mini Mathur wrote: "Gosh this is fab! I love these." Bhavana Panday called the pictures "amazing."

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Farah Khan wrote: "Recreate a painting was a school assignment for my daughters. Luckily for them, mommy is a hairstylist, make-up artist, costumer and a photographer all in 1. Quite good I think.. What say? Swipe left." Check out the post:

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Farah and Shirish Kunder's triplets have inherited their talent. During the lockdown, their son Czar released his rap song titled Need To Survive, which was directed by his sister Diva and edited by Anya.

Meanwhile, Anya managed to raise up to Rs 1 lakh by drawing sketches for donations and thanked those who helped her in the initiative.

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder in 2004 and the couple became parents to triplets in 2008, after whom the couple's production house "Three's Company" is named. Farah Khan made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. Her last production venture was Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder.