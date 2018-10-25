Trending: Ajith's Expression On The New Poster Of Viswasam Is A Reminder That Weekend Is Almost Here

Viswasam Second Look: Ajith on the film's poster. (Image courtesy: SathyaJyothi )

Highlights The film will be directed by of Sivakumar Jayakuma Viswasam is slated to be a Pongal release The film also stars Nayanthara, Vivekh and Robot Shankar

Doesn't Ajith's expression on the poster of Viswasam make you feel that the weekend is almost here? The second look of Sivakumar Jayakuma's (popularly known as Siva) upcoming film Viswasam was unveiled on Thursday and it left the Internet in a state of frenzy. Sathya Jyothi Films (the makers of the film) shared the second look of the film on Twitter and wrote: "Presenting the second look of Sivakumar Jayakum's Viswasam." In the poster, Ajith can be seen riding a bike in a jovial mood as the crowd appears to cheer for him. We wonder what the reason behind the joyous mood could be. Seems like we'll have to wait for the trailer to get the answer to that. Viswasam is stated to release on Pongal, next year.

Take a look at the poster of Viswasam here:

Besides Ajith, Viswasam also features Nayanthara, Vivekh, Robot Shankar, Yogi Babu and Anikha among others. The first look of the film was unveiled in August this year, which also went crazy viral. In the first poster, Ajith can be seen sporting two drastically different looks.

This is the first poster of Viswasam:

Viswasam was officially announced in the year 2017. However, the shooting was rescheduled due to a strike in the Tamil film industry. After much ado, Viswasam finally went on floors in May this year. The film is slated to hit the screens on January 14, next year.

Ajith and Shiva have previously worked together in films such as Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam and Viswasam will be Ajith's fourth collaborative project with the director.>

Ajith has featured in over 50 films, most of which were Tamil. The 47-year-old actor made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar. However, his breakthrough film was the 1993 film Amaravathi. Ajith is best-known for his performances in films such as Amarkalam, Dheena, Villain and Vedalam among others. He was last seen in the 2017 film Vivegam, which also featured Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan.