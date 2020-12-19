Trending: Abhishek Bachchan's Comment On John Abraham's Workout Post

John Abraham shared this photo. (Image courtesy: thejohnabraham)

Highlights "Woke up like this," John captioned his post

"Back workout," he added

Abhishek has worked with John in films like Dostana and Dhoom

John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan occupied a spot on the list of trends on Saturday, courtesy Abhishek's comment on the Batla House actor's workout post. John Abraham updated his Instagram feed with a picture from his gym diaries and his biceps took all the spotlight. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote: "Woke up like this. #fitness #backworkout #gym." Reacting to the picture, Abhishek, who has worked with John Abraham in a couple of films like Dostana and Dhoom, dropped a fire icon in the comments section. Several fans of John also called his physique "amazing" and "superb" in their respective comments.

Check out the post here:

And here's what Abhishek Bachchan commented:

Screenshot of Abhishek's comment on John Abraham's post.

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham first co-starred in blockbuster Dhoom. The 2004 film also featured Uday Chopra, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. After Dhoom, the duo collaborated for Tarun Mansukhani's Dostana, in which they co-starred in the lead roles along with Priyanka Chopra. John also appeared in a cameo role in Abhishek Bachchan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

John Abraham's latest post is just another addition to his workout album. The actor often shares pictures of himself exercising. Take a look:

In terms of work, John Abraham, star of films like Water, Taxi No 9211, New York, Shootout at Wadala, Madras Cafe, Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House, was last seen in Pagalpanti, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. He will next be seen in Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2, Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga and Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack.