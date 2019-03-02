Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Film At Rs 99.30 Crore, Is 'Super-Strong'

Ajay Devgn in a still from Total Dhamaal. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Total Dhamaal has earned Rs 99.30 crore as of now The film is expected to cross the 100-crore-mark on Saturday Total Dhamaal has been directed by Indra Kumar

Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal has emerged as a hit at the box office. The film which has collected Rs 99.30 crore within eight days of its release, is expected to cross the 100-crore mark on Saturday, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Total Dhamaal, which has been directed by Indra Kumar, crossed the 50-crore mark within three days of its release and it earned over Rs 75 crore on Day 5. Taran Adarsh shared Total Dhamaal's box office progress report and wrote: "Total Dhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing (multiplexes) and two significant releases... Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal. Expect good growth on (second)Sat and Sun... (Week 2) Fri 4.75 cr. Total: Rs 99.30 cr India biz."

#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases... Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal... Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: 99.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film has not only been performing well in India, it has been equally adept at performing well in the international arena. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that film has earned over Rs 30.95 crore across the globe, within a week.

#TotalDhamaal emerges a HIT... Benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

75 cr: Day 5

Will crosscr today [Day 9]

India biz.

Overseas total after Week 1: $ 4.36 mn [ 30.95 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

Total Dhamaal might have performed well at the box office but it did not open to good reviews. Film critics Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Total Dhamaal one star out of five and wrote: "Total Dhamaal is total duh: a slapstick caper that lurches from one brainless gag to another as a bunch of grownups stop at nothing to outdo each other in making utter fools of themselves."

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Esha Gupta and Riteish Deshmukh among others. It is the third installment of the comedy series Dhamaal.