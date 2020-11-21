Torbaaz Trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Haunted By Tragedy, Is A Determined Cricket Coach

Torbaaz Trailer: Sanjay Dutt in a still (YouTube)

Highlights 'Torbaaz' is releasing on December 11

Nargis Fakhri co-stars with Sanjay Dutt

The film is directed by Girish Malik

Sanjay Dutt shared the trailer of his upcoming movie Torbaaz on Saturday and it's pretty gripping. Sanjay Dutt had earlier revealed that Torbaaz is about the titular character's struggle with his tragic past and that he busies himself for the betterment of a group of young boys at a refugee camp in Kabul. The Torbaaz trailer is an elaboration of the same storyline. The trailer begins with Sanjay Dutt's introduction as an Army Officer, who sets up a cricket coaching camp inside a refugee camp in Afghanistan. He is determined to mould the young boys as aspiring cricketers while a terrorist group, led by actor Rahul Dev, wants to train the kids as suicide bombers. Sanjay Dutt takes it upon himself to prove the young boys as innocent and to protect them from the threat of terrorism.

The Torbaaz trailer, absolutely intense through the length of it, shows Sanjay Dutt fight (sometimes literally) for the boys in his cricket team in his attempt to provide them with a normal livelihood and keep them away from being taken away by the terror group. The trailer also shows just a snippet of Sanjay Dutt's tragic past - he lost his wife and son during his stay in Afghanistan. While sharing the trailer, Sanjay Dutt described the film in these words: "It's when good people do nothing that the bad guys win! Torbaaz, premiering December 11, only on Netflix India."

The action-thriller also stars actress Nargis Fakhri. Watch the trailer of Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz here:

Directed by Girish Malik, Torbaaz marks Sanjay Dutt's first film after he underwent medical treatment for health concerns. It premieres on Netflix on December 11.