Toofaan: Watch How Farhan Akhtar Trained To 'Take Punches, Not Fake Punches' In This Intense Video

Farhan Akhtar, who plays the role of a boxing star in Toofaan, shared glimpses of his training in a behind-the-scenes video. The eight-minute-long video documents Farhan's journey from when he started prepping for the role in 2018 till he stepped into the sets. "Boxing was absolutely an alien sport to me. My training first began with Drew Neal, who came in as my first boxing coach. Everyone has a natural fighting style. So it was important for Drew to first understand that in me," Farhan says at the beginning of the video. After training for physical strength for 5-6 months, Farhan was handed over to fight coordinator Darrell Foster and it was an entirely different story from then on.

"We didn't train for a film, we trained to be a boxer," said Farhan Akhtar while Darrell Foster added: "Came almost 9,000 miles from home here in India to teach Farhan how to take a punch, not to fake a punch." Farhan summed up boxing in his own words this way: "It's like playing chess with your entire body and fists."

While sharing the video, Farhan Akhtar tweeted: "It took about two years to bring the boxer persona to life. This wouldn't have been possible without the belief and support of this amazing team. Watch my boxing journey here."

Toofaan Is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, with whom Farhan Akhtar previously worked in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film is co-produced by Riteish Sidhwani, Om Prakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar. Toofaan will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime on July 16.