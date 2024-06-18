Tony Awards 2024: The Outsiders, Stereophonic Among Big Winners. See Full List

Washington:
The cast accepting the Best Musical Award for The Outsiders. (Image courtesy: AFP)
In a dazzling celebration of Broadway's finest, the Tony Awards 2024 honoured outstanding achievements in theatre, with 'The Outsiders' claiming the coveted title of Best Musical and Stereophonic taking home the accolade for Best Play. The star-studded event, hosted by Ariana DeBose, unfolded at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday night, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Among the night's biggest winners were Sarah Paulson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Jeremy Strong, each earning their first Tony Awards.
Paulson's powerful performance in 'Appropriate' secured her the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, while Radcliffe impressed the judges with his role in 'Merrily We Roll Along,' winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.
In a historic moment, Dede Ayite made Tony Awards history as the first Black woman to win for Best Costume Design of a Play, recognized for her exceptional work in Jaja's African Hair Braiding, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Musical
Hell's Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders (WINNER)
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Best Play
Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Author: Jocelyn Bioh
Mary Jane, Author: Amy Herzog
Mother Play, Author: Paula Vogel
Prayer for the French Republic, Author: Joshua Harmon
Stereophonic, Author: David Adjmi (WINNER)
Best Revival of a Play
Appropriate, Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (WINNER)
An Enemy of the People, New Version: Amy Herzog
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Revival of a Musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
The Who's Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People (WINNER)
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate (WINNER)
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen (WINNER)
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Will Brill, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen (WINNER)
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Direction of a Musical
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders (WINNER)
Best Book of a Musical
Hell's Kitchen, Kristoffer Diaz
The Notebook, Bekah Brunstetter
The Outsiders, Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
Suffs, Shaina Taub (WINNER)
Water for Elephants, Rick Elice
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Days of Wine and Roses, Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel
Here Lies Love, Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne
The Outsiders, Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine
Stereophonic, Music & Lyrics: Will Butler
Suffs, Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub (WINNER)
Best Scenic Design of a Play
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernandez and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (WINNER)
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding (WINNER)
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby (WINNER)
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate (WINNER)
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders (WINNER)
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic (WINNER)
Best Sound Design of a Musical
ML Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders (WINNER)
Best Choreography
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Justin Peck, Illinoise (WINNER)
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Best Orchestrations
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)
Presenters such as Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, and Andrew Rannells added to the glitz and glamour of the evening, highlighting the diversity and talent within the theatre community.
Reflecting on the significance of the awards, DeBose remarked, "Tonight, we celebrate the resilience and creativity of Broadway artists who continue to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide."
The Tony Awards, presented annually by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, recognize excellence in live Broadway theatre.
This year's nominations were selected by a committee of 44 theatre professionals, with winners determined by votes from 836 members of the theatre community.
