Tony Awards 2024: The Outsiders, Stereophonic Among Big Winners. See Full List

The cast accepting the Best Musical Award for The Outsiders. (Image courtesy: AFP)

In a dazzling celebration of Broadway's finest, the Tony Awards 2024 honoured outstanding achievements in theatre, with 'The Outsiders' claiming the coveted title of Best Musical and Stereophonic taking home the accolade for Best Play. The star-studded event, hosted by Ariana DeBose, unfolded at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday night, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Among the night's biggest winners were Sarah Paulson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Jeremy Strong, each earning their first Tony Awards.

Paulson's powerful performance in 'Appropriate' secured her the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, while Radcliffe impressed the judges with his role in 'Merrily We Roll Along,' winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

In a historic moment, Dede Ayite made Tony Awards history as the first Black woman to win for Best Costume Design of a Play, recognized for her exceptional work in Jaja's African Hair Braiding, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders (WINNER)

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Author: Jocelyn Bioh

Mary Jane, Author: Amy Herzog

Mother Play, Author: Paula Vogel

Prayer for the French Republic, Author: Joshua Harmon

Stereophonic, Author: David Adjmi (WINNER)

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate, Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (WINNER)

An Enemy of the People, New Version: Amy Herzog

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

The Who's Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People (WINNER)

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate (WINNER)

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen (WINNER)

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic (WINNER)

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen (WINNER)

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic (WINNER)

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders (WINNER)

Best Book of a Musical

Hell's Kitchen, Kristoffer Diaz

The Notebook, Bekah Brunstetter

The Outsiders, Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

Suffs, Shaina Taub (WINNER)

Water for Elephants, Rick Elice

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Days of Wine and Roses, Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel

Here Lies Love, Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne

The Outsiders, Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

Stereophonic, Music & Lyrics: Will Butler

Suffs, Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub (WINNER)

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic (WINNER)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernandez and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (WINNER)

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding (WINNER)

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby (WINNER)

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate (WINNER)

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders (WINNER)

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic (WINNER)

Best Sound Design of a Musical

ML Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders (WINNER)

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise (WINNER)

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along (WINNER)

Presenters such as Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, and Andrew Rannells added to the glitz and glamour of the evening, highlighting the diversity and talent within the theatre community.

Reflecting on the significance of the awards, DeBose remarked, "Tonight, we celebrate the resilience and creativity of Broadway artists who continue to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide."

The Tony Awards, presented annually by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, recognize excellence in live Broadway theatre.

This year's nominations were selected by a committee of 44 theatre professionals, with winners determined by votes from 836 members of the theatre community.

