Tommy Lee Jones's Daughter Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel On New Year's Day: Report

Reportedly, Victoria Jones, the daughter of veteran Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in San Francisco at 34.

According to reports, Victoria was found at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco in the early hours of Thursday, January 1. TMZ reported the news, citing law enforcement sources.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that it responded to a medical emergency at the hotel shortly before 3 a.m. local time. Officials stated that one individual was found dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Police Department also confirmed to the same media outlet that officers arrived at the hotel, met with paramedics and pronounced an adult woman dead. NBC Bay Area reported that a police source believes the deceased is Victoria Jones.

At present, the cause of death has not been determined. NBC Bay Area stated that foul play is not suspected.

About Victoria Jones

Victoria was born to Tommy Lee Jones and his former wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also share a son, Austin Jones, who is 43.

Victoria appeared briefly as a child actor in a few projects. She made her screen debut in Men in Black II, which starred her father. She was later seen in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, directed by Tommy Lee Jones, and had a guest appearance in the teen drama series One Tree Hill.

Tommy Lee Jones, 79, is an Oscar-winning actor who received the Best Supporting Actor award for The Fugitive. Over the years, he has starred in acclaimed films such as JFK, No Country for Old Men and Lincoln.



Also Read: Rob Reiner's Son Nick Arrested In Connection With Parents' Deaths: Report