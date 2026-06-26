Tom Sandoval’s Girlfriend Victoria Robinson Detained After Physical And Verbal Abuse Case

Reality TV star Tom Sandoval has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, weeks after she was arrested on an intimate partner battery charge.

The 42-year-old claims Robinson, whom he'd been dating since early 2024, physically and verbally abused him on June 3, according to the court filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Sandoval claimed that during a night out on June 3, Robinson punched him in the face, injuring his neck and ear. Her father, J Will Robinson, “lunged” at him “in his inebriated state” and punched a hole in his bedroom door.

Robinson was arrested on a charge of intimate partner battery with physical violence and was released on bond the same day.

The court documents further stated that Sandoval got into an argument with Robinson's father on the same day.

After which, Robinson's father grabbed him, punched a hole in the door. He then alleged that Robinson entered the room and punched him in the face, injuring his neck and ear.

Sandoval claimed the punch was so hard that it blurred his vision. “I sustained a bruise near my temple and eyebrow ridge and bled from my ear and neck as a result of [Robinson] striking me that night,” he alleged. “The pain in my mouth persisted for two weeks, which prompted me to visit the ER to be evaluated.”

Sandoval later requested a domestic violence restraining order against her father as well.

Tom Sandoval Says He's Been ‘Completely Displaced'

Sandoval also alleged that Robinson and her father continue to live in their rental home which he's paying for. “I have been “completely displaced” from his home. I am bringing this request because I cannot tolerate [Robinson's] abuse any longer.”

“My efforts to maintain the peace have been met with further hostile behavior from [Robinson],” he added. “I am gravely concerned for my safety and well-being and I need to regain access and control over my home, vehicle and belongings.”

Sandoval also claimed that he's been staying at various hotels and at a friend's house since the June 3 incident. “I am requesting an immediate move-out order because I genuinely fear returning to the [residence] while [Robinson] and her father remain there and I have no alternate long-term accommodations,” he added.

What Else Did Sandoval Allege?

In his declaration, Sandoval also claimed that Robinson insulted, demeaned, and abused him by “punching my face, striking my neck, throwing a full Gatorade bottle at me, verbally assaulting me” throughout their relationship.

“[Robinson] repeatedly insulted and demeaned me throughout our relationship. She called me a ‘f---ing loser,' told me ‘I can get so much better,' said that ‘the only reason people like you are because of me,'” She “frequently” called me an “idiot” and “moron,” he said.

Sandoval further claimed that Robinson would access and change his phone and social media passwords without his knowledge, as well as track him with an AirTag. He also accused Robinson of “spreading falsities” about him online and “deleting evidence of her abuse on my phone.”

A hearing on the restraining order has been scheduled for July 16, according to a filing obtained by PEOPLE.