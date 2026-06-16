Tom Holland Wants Owen Cooper As Next Peter Parker, Wishes To Produce Franchise Later

Tom Holland may be stepping away from the role of Spider Man but he is looking for some more Spider-Man adventures ahead. The actor, who is returning as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day next month, revealed that he sees himself staying connected to the franchise even after bidding goodbye to the role.

Rather than a complete exit, the British star said he would like to help guide the next chapter from behind the scenes as a producer and mentor.

He is also thinking about who could eventually inherit the iconic red-and-blue suit. Holland Names Owen Cooper As A Possible Next Peter Parker Speaking in an interview with Esquire, Holland singled out Adolescence breakout Owen Cooper as someone he believes could carry the Spider-Man legacy forward.

“Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously he's super-talented and the talk of the town right now,” Holland said, praising the young actor's recent rise.

Cooper, who gained widespread attention for his acclaimed performance in Netflix's Adolescence, has quickly become one of the most talked-about young actors in the industry.

Tom Holland Wants to mentor the next generation

Holland also spoke about remaining creatively involved with future Spider-Man films, even acknowledging that securing producing credits on major franchise projects can be "pretty tough".

The actor said he would love to play a mentor's role for the next Spider-Man actor in the same way Robert Downey Jr. supported him during his early years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland added that he would like to help launch a new era of Spider-Man storytelling — whether that eventually includes another Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, or Spider-Woman.

"I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter," Holland told Empire.

Is Brand New Day the beginning of a new chapter?

Questions remain about how long Holland plans to continue as Spider-Man. While he is confirmed to lead Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actor has not officially announced involvement in future crossover films like Avengers: Doomsday or next year's Avengers: Secret Wars, though speculation continues among fans.

Marvel has positioned Brand New Day as a fresh trilogy for Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 31.

Tom Holland Also Addresses Personal Life

In the same conversation, Holland also addressed rumours surrounding his marriage to longtime partner and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya.

While speaking about a viral AI generated wedding photo that circulated earlier this year, he confirmed that they have married each other. The star, though, refused to reveal much details about them.