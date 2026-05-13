Tom Cruise To Star In New Spy Movie Doppelgängers? What We Know

Tom Cruise may not be done with spy movies just yet. After wrapping up the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning chapter, the actor is now reportedly being linked to another high-stakes thriller. It is titled Doppelgänger.

According to reports from Jeff Sneider's The InSneider, Cruise is currently in talks with filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty about the project. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the possible collaboration is already drawing attention. The reason? It would put Cruise back into the world of spies and secret agents after the end of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Deadline earlier reported in June 2025 that Skydance Media secured the rights to the film.

Cruise played IMF agent Ethan Hunt for nearly three decades, starting with Mission: Impossible in 1996. He returned for every sequel that followed and the last one of them was 2025's The Final Reckoning.

Even with Mission: Impossible behind him, Cruise already has another project lined up. The actor is expected to appear in Digger later this year, although that film reportedly has nothing to do with the spy genre.

Coming back to Doppelgänger, the film stands out for its unusual plot. According to earlier details shared by Deadline, the movie features “two very meaty lead roles for an actor and actress.” No official casting announcements have been made yet.

The story reportedly follows a CIA agent named Veer, who discovers that Russia has recruited a man who looks exactly like him in an effort to plant a mole. Things become even more complicated when multiple lookalikes begin appearing.

Sneider also claimed Chaganty has been personally rewriting the script with Cruise in mind.

“I'm told that Chaganty has flown to Florida multiple times to meet with Cruise, and he is currently rewriting Doppelgänger to tailor the script to the actor's specifications,” Sneider reported.

He added, “Naturally, Cruise will only decide whether to officially commit once the final script is delivered. But for now, he is considered loosely attached, according to multiple sources.”

The film is being produced by Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Chaganty and Natalie Qasabian.

Skydance has not announced a release date for the project.