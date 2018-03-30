Today's Big Release: Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani's Baaghi 2 With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is ready to 'rebel for love' yet again

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff/ New Delhi: Highlights Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first film together It is a sequel to Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 2016 film Hollywood film The Last Movie Star also hits the screens today Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is ready to 'rebel for love' yet again. Are you ready to watch his film? Baaghi 2 stars Disha Patani opposite Tiger Shroff and is this Friday's major release at the box office. The film is an action-drama and also a love story at the same time.Baaghi. Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier choreographed Tiger's songs like Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main and Chal Wahan Jaate Hain.



"In those videos, I explored the dancer and actor side of Tiger. And in Baaghi 2, I explored the action hero in him. I choreographed all the action sequences. The best part of working with Tiger is that he amplifies my ideas with his performance, and that takes it to the next level. Perhaps that is why he managed to achieve the high scale in Baaghi 2, matching up to international standards," Ahmed Khan told news agency IANS.







Baaghi 2 also has a Tezaab), picturised on Jacqueline Fernandez. The makers of the film were criticised for Ek Do Teen redux. "I can't believe they've done this to Ek Do Teen. It's crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit's number? Give me a break! It's like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden," Tezaab director N Chandra told IANS.







Apart from Baaghi 2, no other Bollywood film is releasing today. Hollywood film The Last Movie Star also hits the screens today.



(With IANS inputs)



With, Tiger Shroff is ready to 'rebel for love' yet again. Are you ready to watch his film?stars Disha Patani opposite Tiger Shroff and is this Friday's major release at the box office. The film is an action-drama and also a love story at the same time. Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first film together . It is a sequel to Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 2016 filmis directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier choreographed Tiger's songs likeand"In those videos, I explored the dancer and actor side of Tiger. And in, I explored the action hero in him. I choreographed all the action sequences. The best part of working with Tiger is that he amplifies my ideas with his performance, and that takes it to the next level. Perhaps that is why he managed to achieve the high scale in, matching up to international standards," Ahmed Khan told news agency IANS.also has a revamped version of Madhuri Dixit's hit song Ek Do Teen (from), picturised on Jacqueline Fernandez. The makers of the film were criticised forredux. "I can't believe they've done this to. It's crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit's number? Give me a break! It's like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden,"director N Chandra told IANS. Apart from, no other Bollywood film is releasing today. Hollywood filmalso hits the screens today.(With IANS inputs)