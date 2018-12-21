Today's Big Release: Shah Rukh Khan's Zero And Yash's KGF

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in a still form Zero. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Cine-goers will have a choice between Aanand L Rai's Zero and Prashanth Neel's Kannada film KGF. Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is one of the most-awaited films of 2018, while KGF features renowned Kannada actor Yash in the leading role. Zero showcases the story of a vertically-challenged man named Bauua Singh, who falls in love with a specially-abled scientist named Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder (played by Anushka Sharma). The film also stars Katrina Kaif as an alcoholic actress named Babita Kumari, who is described as "Hindustan ka sapna" in the film's trailer. The film's songs such as Husn Parcham, Issaqbaazi and Mere Naam Tu are already a hit and have been ruling the sound charts.

Zero marks the second collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio have earlier co-stared in Yash Chopra's 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film also features Tigmanshu Dhulia as Bauua's father, Sheeba Chaddha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Bauu's friend. Zero will also have special appearances by Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, late actress Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla and even Deepika Padukone.

Check out the trailer of Zero here:

This week's other release is Prashanth Neel's Kannada film KGF, which has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film stars Yash in the lead role. The film showcases the journey of a man from the streets of Mumbai to the "bloody gold mines of Kolar fields."

Check out the trailer of KGF here:

Besides Yash, the film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao among others. The film will release in five languages, including, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Zero or KGF, which film will you pick this week? Tell us in the comments section.